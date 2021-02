Wells Fargo & Company Increases BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $60.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $53.13. The stock had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,831. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

