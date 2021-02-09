Wells Fargo & Company Increases BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $60.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $53.13. The stock had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,831. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

