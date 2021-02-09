Wells Fargo & Company Increases Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $120.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett raised Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.48.

Floor & Decor stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.80. 1,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,222. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $108.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 51,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $4,313,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,030,602.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $633,165.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,089.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,043 shares of company stock worth $9,011,904. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

