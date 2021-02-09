Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,446 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $72,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.20. 323,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,423,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a PE ratio of 90.27, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

