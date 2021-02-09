Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. Welltower also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.71-0.76 EPS.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.23. 2,132,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,378. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average is $59.66. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99.

Get Welltower alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.69.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.