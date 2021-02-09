Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Cut to C$13.90 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price cut by analysts at Pi Financial from C$14.15 to C$13.90 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.92% from the stock’s previous close. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WDO. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.04.

WDO traded down C$0.20 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.09. The company had a trading volume of 201,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,631. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$5.85 and a 12-month high of C$15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

