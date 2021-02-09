WeShow Token Price Up 20.9% Over Last Week (WET)

WeShow Token (CURRENCY:WET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. WeShow Token has a market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $223,623.00 worth of WeShow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeShow Token token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WeShow Token has traded up 20.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WeShow Token

WeShow Token (WET) is a token. WeShow Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,097,650,000 tokens. WeShow Token’s official message board is blog.naver.com/weshow2018 . The official website for WeShow Token is www.we.show . WeShow Token’s official Twitter account is @WeShowGroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WEtoken is a short Video Entertainment Social platform based on Blockchain and Intelligent contract excitation (WE). The digital currency is designed to ensure that the entire community ecology is completely fair, open, democratic, and transparent. Anyone can participate in the “Decentralized” Ecosystem. WeTeam is concerned that not everyone has the ability to develop a blockchain-based Internet short video community, so WeTeam offers a one-stop solution in which anyone who creates a zero threshold account that can get through all the links and enjoy the benefits of the blockchain. At the same time, through the We- token incentive mode to effectively reduce the cost of users, achieve rapid start and prosperity, and ultimately through the flow of cash and ecological consumption to achieve business returns. “

