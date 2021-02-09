WESPAC Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.0% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $140.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $142.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

