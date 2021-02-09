Westhampton Capital LLC Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Westhampton Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.13. 17,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,361. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $317.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

