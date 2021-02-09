Westpac Banking Co. (WBC.AX) (ASX:WBC) Insider Michael Hawker Acquires 4,558 Shares

Westpac Banking Co. (WBC.AX) (ASX:WBC) insider Michael Hawker bought 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$21.83 ($15.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,501.14 ($71,072.24).
The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$15.31.
