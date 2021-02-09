WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 771,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,385 shares during the quarter. WestRock makes up about 1.7% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of WestRock worth $33,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,791,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,103,000 after acquiring an additional 146,630 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 53.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,346 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,393,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 72.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,085,000 after acquiring an additional 667,300 shares during the period. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 98.6% during the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 951,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after acquiring an additional 472,453 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44. WestRock has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.