Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Shares Down 5.7%

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $10.10. 12,961,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 13,300,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

The stock has a market cap of $192.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 710.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 180,223 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Westwater Resources in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Westwater Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 525.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Westwater Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 0.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.