Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Shares Down 5.7%

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $10.10. 12,961,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 13,300,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.
The stock has a market cap of $192.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.
