Westwater Resources (WWR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter.

Shares of Westwater Resources stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Westwater Resources has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

