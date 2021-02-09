Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.74

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 2544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLFW)

There is no company description available for Wetouch Technology Inc

