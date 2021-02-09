Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) PT Lowered to C$78.00

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of WPM traded down C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$52.45. The stock had a trading volume of 446,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market cap of C$23.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.21. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of C$26.99 and a 52 week high of C$76.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$409.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$401.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.5205964 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

