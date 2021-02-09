White Metal Resources Corp. (WHM.V) (CVE:WHM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.13

White Metal Resources Corp. (WHM.V) (CVE:WHM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 79700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market cap of C$12.24 million and a P/E ratio of -120.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About White Metal Resources Corp. (WHM.V) (CVE:WHM)

White Metal Resources Corp., a development stage Company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Provinces of Ontario and Newfoundland, Canada as well as in Namibia in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Shebandowan project comprising the Vanguard property with 99 boundary and single cell mining claims covering an area of 2,107 hectares (ha); and the Far Lake property with 84 single cell mining claims covering an area of 6,269 ha located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

