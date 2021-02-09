WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 1,311.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,372 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.21% of WideOpenWest worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WOW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 114,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,918,000 after purchasing an additional 107,833 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 65,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOW opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $972.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

