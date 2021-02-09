WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.55

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 6411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.
Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.60.
WideOpenWest Company Profile (NYSE:WOW)
WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.
