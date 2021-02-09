WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.55

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 6411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 50.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 114,925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 19.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

