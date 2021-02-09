Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.72

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and traded as high as $5.95. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 5,102 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.17.

About Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

