Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Announces Earnings Results

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20, RTT News reports. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WLTW stock opened at $225.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $226.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WLTW shares. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.92.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.