WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Trading 12.2% Higher

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) shares traded up 12.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.25. 6,902,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 6,291,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIMI)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

