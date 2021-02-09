Wing Hits 1-Day Volume of $12.55 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Wing has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar. Wing has a market cap of $26.51 million and approximately $12.55 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing token can currently be bought for $28.27 or 0.00060916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00049394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.33 or 0.00211883 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00063344 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00065841 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00194965 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00061243 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,437,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 937,667 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

Wing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

