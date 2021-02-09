Wings (WINGS) Price Hits $0.0320 on Exchanges

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Wings has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $58,270.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wings token can now be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00059329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.94 or 0.01126634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00055077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.08 or 0.05763791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00024777 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00017939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00032063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00042346 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

