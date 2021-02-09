WINk (WIN) Price Up 55.7% This Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, WINk has traded up 55.7% against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $53.94 million and approximately $91.76 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.