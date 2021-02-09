Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the period. Winnebago Industries accounts for 2.0% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.24% of Winnebago Industries worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 160,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,331,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $73.05. 298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,824. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.64 and its 200-day moving average is $57.27. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WGO shares. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $190,287.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $12,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 751,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,096,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,849,601. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

