Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.48

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.48 and last traded at $74.45, with a volume of 7663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.24.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $190,287.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $3,377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,849,601 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

