Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Acquires 15,543 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 294.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $172,905,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,598,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Unilever by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,249,000 after buying an additional 55,649 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,095,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Unilever by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 962,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,393,000 after buying an additional 40,123 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.60. 174,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,676. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.17. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 63.99%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

