Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Acquires 16,051 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.1% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.72. The stock had a trading volume of 159,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,137,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $186.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.31.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

