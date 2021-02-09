Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Acquires 656 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,094.35. 15,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,245. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,822.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,664.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,123.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

