Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Acquires 8,713 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 161.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.60. 243,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,127,718. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

