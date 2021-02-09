Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 941.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,625 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $83.51. The stock had a trading volume of 57,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,905,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.60. The stock has a market cap of $163.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

