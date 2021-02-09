Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.3% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,330,298,000 after acquiring an additional 139,629 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,982,000 after acquiring an additional 133,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,121,151 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $398,009,000 after acquiring an additional 72,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $360.27. 66,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,391. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

