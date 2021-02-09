Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Buys 4,190 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,583,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 69,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 72,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 6,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.05. 31,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,053. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,114 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.