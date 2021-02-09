Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Buys 588 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,957,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Equinix by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Equinix by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 236,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,657,000 after buying an additional 58,731 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $745.77. 4,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,046. The company has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $714.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $747.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.45.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total transaction of $152,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,086 shares of company stock worth $12,941,596 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

