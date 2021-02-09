Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Grows Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lam Research by 121.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,331,000 after purchasing an additional 380,473 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,986.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 242,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,641,000 after acquiring an additional 231,109 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Lam Research by 25.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after acquiring an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 61.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after purchasing an additional 208,357 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $533.47. 21,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,916. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $585.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,977 shares of company stock worth $15,683,053. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

