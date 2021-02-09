Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.0% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $471.49. 14,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $447.68 and a 200-day moving average of $385.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $478.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

