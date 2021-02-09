Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 55,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,178,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $5.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.57. The company had a trading volume of 50,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,530. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.63.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

