Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 647.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Tesla by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 131,261 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $92,627,000 after buying an additional 35,013 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,601,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,933 shares of company stock worth $74,391,473. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.61.

TSLA stock traded down $17.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $846.23. The company had a trading volume of 335,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,141,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $789.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.81. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,733.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

