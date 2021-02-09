Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,725 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $423.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,261. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $426.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.43.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

