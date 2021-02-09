Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $90.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,615,438. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.07. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.61, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,606 shares of company stock worth $25,084,113 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

