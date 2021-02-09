Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,751 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

PNC stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.92. 15,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,647. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $162.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

