Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $2.74 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.22. The stock has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

