Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,115,354,000 after purchasing an additional 696,521 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in American Tower by 103.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,257,000 after acquiring an additional 695,284 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in American Tower by 574.9% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,606,000 after acquiring an additional 594,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in American Tower by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after purchasing an additional 476,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,645,000 after purchasing an additional 467,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.99. 18,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,660. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.30. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

