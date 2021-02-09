Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,252.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.13. The company had a trading volume of 17,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,361. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $317.19. The company has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In other news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

