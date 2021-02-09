Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Purchases 2,570 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,223 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 52,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $85.47. 22,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,247. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.42. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.