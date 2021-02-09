Wirecard AG (WDI.F) (ETR:WDI) Trading Up 2.7%

Wirecard AG (WDI.F) (ETR:WDI) was up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €0.47 ($0.55) and last traded at €0.47 ($0.55). Approximately 422,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 582,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.45 ($0.53).

The firm has a market cap of $57.47 million and a PE ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10.

Wirecard AG (WDI.F) Company Profile (ETR:WDI)

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

