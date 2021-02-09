WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.56

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.56 and last traded at $49.51, with a volume of 747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.47.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 403.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.