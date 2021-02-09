Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L) (LON:WTAN) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.43 Per Share

Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L) (LON:WTAN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L)’s previous dividend of $1.34. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:WTAN traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 233 ($3.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,675. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 38.06. Witan Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 236.03 ($3.08). The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 227.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 203.12.

In other news, insider Ben Rogoff acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £20,600 ($26,914.03).

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

