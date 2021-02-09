Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.16

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.16 and last traded at $34.07, with a volume of 11469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $30,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,192 shares of company stock worth $843,782. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 18.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

