Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.16

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.16 and last traded at $34.07, with a volume of 11469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.35.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 18.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.
