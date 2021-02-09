WOM Protocol Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $18.94 million and $1.49 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00060297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.70 or 0.01057547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00053547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.31 or 0.05525341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00024985 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00030946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00040672 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 tokens. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

