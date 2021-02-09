Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 0.8% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,660. The firm has a market cap of $103.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

